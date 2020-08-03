3 cited after fight and other reports

Police cited Francisco Jose Guerrero, 19, and Gay Nay Htoo, 18, for disorderly conduct after a reported fight at 8:48 p.m. Monday in the North Broadway parking lot. Police also arrested Dominik Nikko Boots-Ringoen, 18, for third-degree driving while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Arthur Tabongphet, 37, on a Nobles County warrant at 4:22 a.m. Monday at 2306 E. Main St.

Counterfeit bills reported

Two counterfeit $100 bills were reported on the ground at 10:28 a.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 arrested for assault

Police arrested Brian John Reese, 48, for domestic and felony assault after a reported fight at 3:30 p.m. Monday at 1329 Margaretha Ave.

1 arrested for DWI test refusal

Police arrested Leonard Edward Jensen, 72, for third-degree driving while intoxicated test refusal at 7:21 p.m. Monday at 1902 Bellview Lane.

Camera stolen

A doorbell camera was reported stolen at 8:03 p.m. Monday at 1011 Martin Road. The camera was valued at $150.