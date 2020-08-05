August 4, 2020

5 things to do this week

By Colleen Harrison

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Fair food week

In honor of what would have been the week of the Freeborn County Fair, the Albert Lea Family Y is hosting food vendors this week in its parking lot, 2021 W. Main St. in Albert Lea. The event started Wednesday and continues today and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nel’s Diner is scheduled for Thursday and Peppered Cow for Friday, with Hoopers Mini Donuts and B-Lo Zero Sno Cones scheduled for both days.

Drive-in concert

Wayward will perform a drive-in concert at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea City Arena, 701 Lake Chapeau Drive in Albert Lea. As attendance will be limited to 35 vehicles, reservations at albertlearecreation.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx or 507-377-4370 are required. The cost is $5 per car. All attendees must remain in their parking stall at all times throughout the concert, but may sit in a lawn chair within their parking spot. Restrooms will not be available. Food vendors will not be at the event, so people are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic refreshments.

Bags tournament

A bags tournament will go from 5:30 to 10 p.m. with a 5 p.m. sign-in Saturday at Strike Zone, 1003 Eighth St. N. in Northwood. The cost is $20 a team with a 100% payback.

Farmers Market

The Albert Lea Farmers Market continues from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the North Broadway parking lot in downtown Albert Lea, with COVID-19 guidelines in place. The Wells Area Farmers Market is from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Wells Marketplace Foods, 190 Third St. NE in Wells. Both markets offer fresh produce and other items from local farmers and growers.

Bayside Skiers

The Bayside Ski Team continues its weekly waterski shows with a performance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Edgewater Bay. Those attending are welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets. The show is free, but a $3 donation per person is encouraged. There is a 250-person max limit and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

