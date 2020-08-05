5 things to do this week

1. Drive-in movie

A rescheduled showing of “Abominable” will be at 8:45 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea City Arena, 701 Lake Chapeau Drive in Albert Lea. The cost is $5 per vehicle — with no more than 10 people per vehicle, and the gates open at 8 p.m. Registration at www.cityofalbertlea.org or 507-377-4370 is required as space is limited. All patrons must remain in their parking space but can get out of their vehicle to sit, and cars must be parked one parking stall away from other cars. Restroom facilities are not available and food and beverage will not be served, but food and non-alcoholic beverages can be brought in by patrons. The rain date will be Saturday.

2. Fitness trail

Fitness trails will be set up in Myre-Big Island State Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting today and going through Sept. 16. Those who sign up are welcome to run or walk through the different fitness activities stationed along the path. The cost is $50 per person — including an annual Minnesota state park permit, or $25 for those who already have park permits.

3. Fair food and outdoor bingo

Multiple food vendors will take over from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at New Richland City Park. Food trucks scheduled to be on hand are Evan’s Eatery, El Rey Del Taco, Schem’s Kettle Corn, B-Lo Zero Sno Cones and Froggy’s Cotton Candy Bar. New Richland Commercial Club will host bingo in the street at socially distant tables for each family.

4. Fountain Lake fitness

Fountain Lake Park will host a weekly fitness class from 6 to 7 p.m. Sundays by the gazebo starting this week and running through Sept. 27. The cost is $25 per person, and pre-registration through www.cityofalbertlea.org or 507-377-4370 is required. The natural landscape of the park will be used and the class will incorporate the steps, ramp and other park features.

5. Fire department relief

The annual Alden Volunteer Fire Department pork chop and sweet corn feed will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will be drive-thru only, with those picking up food asked to drive their cars into the alley behind the Alden fire hall from the south. The cost is $10 per meal, with proceeds being used to update and maintain current fire department equipment.