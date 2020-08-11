Assistant city manager accepts position in Oregon

Assistant Albert Lea City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos announced Monday at the end of the Albert Lea City Council work session that he has accepted a position as city manager in West Linn, Oregon.

Gabrielatos, who has worked for the city since 2015, has served as interim city manager since May following the resignation of former City Manager David Todd. He also served a previous stint as interim manager after the resignation of City Manager Chad Adams last spring.

According to the city of West Linn’s website, the council had a special meeting Monday afternoon to vote on Gabrielatos’ employment contract for the position. Gabrielatos is slated to begin work there Sept. 14.

Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. said Mark Sievert, a retired city manager who served time in Fergus Falls and Lake City, has agreed to step in as acting city manager for the city until a new manager is hired.

Sievert previously served as interim director of the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority for a period after former Executive Director Jon Ford resigned and before current Executive Director Jeanne Leick was hired.

Gabrielatos said Sievert worked well and was well liked among the council and staff during that time.

The council will likely vote on his appointment as interim manager at the next council meeting.