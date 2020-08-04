Bill Wittmer, 87, of Albert Lea, passed away at Good Samaritan Society of Albert Lea on Saturday, August 1. A private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at Alden Cemetery, Alden, MN with Rev. Kristi Mitchell presiding. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and we ask all who attend to wear a mask.

Bill was born at Naeve Hospital, Albert Lea, MN on May 25, 1933 to John and Hertha Wittmer. He joined brothers Herbert and Marvin. Bill attended school at District 56 Country School. He completed his education and graduated from Alden High School, Class of 1951.

Bill married Verliss Rasmussen on October 4, 1953. He and Verliss farmed the family farm raising dairy cows and hogs. Bill eventually became custodian for the Alden Public Schools. He also was a bus driver transporting kindergarten children and special needs children and many Alden athletic teams.

As a retiree, Bill pursued his love for woodworking. His woodshop was his pride and joy. He shared his skills with neighbors and family making and repairing furniture and a variety of wood lawn art. Bill was a charter member of the Alden Lions Club. He took pride in the various club activities; especially the dinner theater and the lake paver project.

Bill is survived by his wife, Verliss of Albert Lea; daughter, Carol (Gary) Davis; grandchildren, Josh (Tessa) Davis, Sara (Jake) Petersen; and greatgrandchildren, Summer, Kylie, and Brock Davis.

He is preceded in death by his stillborn daughter; parents, John and Hertha; and brothers, Herbert and Marvin.

The family of Bill requests no flowers and memorials are preferred to donor’s choice only.