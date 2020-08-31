Burnett J. (Jelle) Loge, 99, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Home, Albert Lea, MN with family by her side.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, September 12 at 2:00 pm at the First Lutheran Church of Albert Lea, with visitation one-hour prior. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

She was born August 26, 1920 the daughter of John and Belle Jelle in Bricelyn, MN. Married to Alfred Loge on September 23, 1939, to which four children were born, Avis, Arvis, James and Helen.

Burnett worked most of her life in the restaurant business, with many years at the Canton Café and later in the cafeteria at Farmstead Foods. She met many friends and acquaintances through her working days and enjoyed talking and joking with many of them.

Her husband, Alfred preceded her in death as well as her parents and seven brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her four children, Avis (Charles) Holmes of Bloomington, MN; Arvis (the late Duane) Hahn of Marion, IA; James (Jane) Loge of Albert Lea, MN; Helen (David) Zahller of St. Louis, MO.

Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, one sister-in-law (Caroline Jelle) and numerous nieces and nephews

Burnett was a fun loving, full of life mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of the many fine programs and services provided by First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN.