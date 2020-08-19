Campaign signs taken and other reports

Three campaign signs were reported taken from a yard at 8 a.m. Tuesday at 918 Valley Ave.

1 cited for underage consumption

A juvenile was cited for underage consumption at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday at 906 W. Front St.

Purse stolen

A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday at 201 N. Broadway.

Apartment broken into

An apartment was reported broken into at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday at 820 S. Fourth Ave.

Man turns himself in on warrants

David Anthony Roe, 31, turned himself in on local warrants at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.