Christine K. Jahnke

August 4, 1963 -August 4, 2020

Chris was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church -Albert Lea. She graduated Albert Lea High School. In 1985 she graduated magna cum laude from Winona State University. She also earned a master’s degree in Liberal Studies from Georgetown University.

After graduation from WSU, she was hired at Channel 10 in Rochester, Minnesota and was known as Chris Cambridge.

With a background in journalism, she worked as a press secretary for a presidential campaign which led her to Washington D.C.

Chris was founder and president of Positive Communications, providing speech coaching and media training to business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and political leaders.

With deep empathy for the challenges facing women of all races, ethnicities, and ages, she focused her work on those people, organizations and social justice causes that aligned with her values.

Chris authored two books: The Well-Spoken Woman and The Well-Spoken Woman Speaks Out. Her goal was to share insights and advise on speaking techniques and empowering political leaders to drive needed change.

Reading was her passion; painting was a hobby and she loved her dogs.

On her 57th birthday, she died at home with family and caregivers. Colon cancer was the cause.

Survivors include husband Paul Hagen, parents Wayne & Sharon Jahnke, brother Michael (Lisa), sister Lisa Hanson (Dennis), special nieces Kaleia and Macy Hanson. Extended family includes mother-in-law Pat Hagen Tuccio, sisters-in-law Pam Lysohier, Beth Anderson, and brother-in-law Jim Hagen, along with aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Grandparents preceded her in death.

A service will be held in Albert Lea and later in Quoque, New York.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Salvation Army.