Clarissa Harvey

Clarissa A. Harvey passed away on August 10, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was 100 years old. Clarissa’s wishes were to have her body donated to the Mayo Clinic for medical research and training. A memorial will be planned at a later date.

Clarissa Arleen (Ackland) was born on September 20, 1919 in Pickerel Lake Township, the youngest of 12 siblings, to parents Andrew and Margaret (Sibilrud) Ackland. She grew up in the area and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1937.

On May 7, 1938, she was united in marriage to Albert H. Harvey and to this union, they were blessed with a son, William. The couple spent many wonderful years together until Albert’s death in 1995.

In her early years, Clarissa worked at the Credit Bureau, Skinner and Chamberlain Department Store and Speltz Grain Elevator. From 1966 – 1981, Clarissa was the Deputy Clerk for the county court system in the family division. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, reading, watching TV, playing card games and listening to music. Clarissa was also proud to be a full-blooded Norwegian! Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of First Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and was a part of the quilting group and Mission Circle. Near the end of her life, there was nothing Clarissa cherished more than her daily phone conversations with her son, Bill. Bill would tell her every day how lucky he was to have her as a mom!

She is survived by her only son, William A. Harvey of St. Paul, MN.

Clarissa is preceded in death by both parents, Andrew and Margaret Ackland; her 11 siblings; as well as many extended relatives.

A special thank you to entire staff at St. John’s Lutheran Home for taking such good care of Clarissa. Blessed be her memory!