Clarks Grove man finishes 100-mile walking fundraiser (with video)

By Tyler Julson

Published 5:56 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

CLARKS GROVE — Mickey Nelson crosses the finish line Wednesday afternoon after walking 100 miles over the summer for his 100th birthday. Nelson set the goal in an effort to raise money for the Salvation Army Northern Division to be used for COVID-19 relief.

