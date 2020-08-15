Court Dispositions: July 31-Aug. 13, 2020

Freeborn County

District Court

July 31

Jessica Gail Kane, 48, 710 Clark St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Aug. 3

Alphonso Dale Cotto, 40, AKA Marcus Darold Smith OID No. 196535, Faribault. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance in fifth degree (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 15 months. Fees $50.

Htoo La, 26, 1504 Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle or class type. Fees $180.

Rocky Marciano Martinez, 42, 601 Fountain St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – Refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. Local confinement 180, stay 178 days for two years; credit for time served two days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: DWI – Operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Tramale Traymond Pitchford Jr., 19, 834 Pedersen St., St. Paul. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order. Local confinement 90 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 69 days. Fees $130.

Chance Michael Callahan, 31, America’s Best Value Inn, Albert Lea. Count 1: Terroristic threats (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Stalking. Dismissed. Count 3: Assault – 5th degree – fear of bodily harm or death. Local confinement 90 days, stay 80 days for one year; credit for time served 10 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $380.

Amy Marie Ihlen, 53, 517 Second Ave. NW, New Brighton. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 98/70. Fees $280.

Aug. 4

Terry Lee Bowen, 47, 231 Fourth Ave., Minnesota Lake. Count 1: Felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle (felony). Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 37 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 37 days. Fees including restitution $5,369. Count 2: Gross misdemeanor uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Local confinement 365 days, stay 328 days for two years. Supervised probation two years. Count 3: Misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 4: Misdemeanor driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 5: Misdemeanor reckless driving; drives consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk. Dismissed. Count 6: Misdemeanor obstructing arrest or legal process. Dismissed.

Michael Wayne Ankenbauer, 40, 111 Estelle Lane, Summerville, South Carolina. Count 1: Vehicle exceeds width restrictions. Fees $180.

Aug. 5

Evan Jacob Miller, 33, 375 Oak St. Unit 7, Emmons. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75.

Nyakong Nyak Tongyik, 38, 1306 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driver’s licenses – instruction permit violations – persons 18 years or older – requirements. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Other diversion program one year. Fees $75.

Derek Michael Schroht, 20, 13100 County Road 3, Ellendale. Count 1: No proof motor vehicle insurance. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation one year. Other diversion program one year. Fees $75.

Aug. 6

Cole Lamont Matthies, 36, 1701 South Shore Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Conspiracy to offer a forged check (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: Offering forged check (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation two years. Fees including restitution $425.19. Adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate.

Deanna Marie Nicks, 46, P.O. Box 204, Geneva. Count 1: Furnishing alcohol to an underage person. Dismissed. Count 2: Aiding and abetting possession of an alcoholic beverage by an underage person. Stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation six months. Fees $75.

Daniel Garcia, 40, 711 Sixth Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Kari Lynn Hall, 30, 303 Paul Hanson Drive, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Third degree gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Third degree gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 178 days for two years; credit for time served two days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $1,005.

Wyatt James Manges, 24, P.O. Box 1152, Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of pornographic work involving minors (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation three years. Fees $80.

Carlos Hernandez, 23, 804 10th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Aug. 7

Adam Alonzo Avelar, 36, 2305 Forest Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud. Local confinement 180 days, stay 154 days for six months; credit for time served 26 days. Probation to the court six months. Fees including restitution $3,406.66.

Joseph Nathanael Peterson, 21, 74993 255th St., Clarks Grove. Count 1: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance (felony). Statutory stay of adjudication, continued. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 111 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 111 days. Fees $75. Adult sentence to service 40 hours for indeterminate.

Shane Adam Spilde, 34, 925 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: 3rd degree assault. Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation two years. Fees $180.

Charles William Allis, 23, 13050 520th Ave., Wells. Count 1: DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within 0.08 within two hours. Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation two years. Fees $605. Count 2: DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Michael Donovan Krauss, 50, 1104 First Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding – exceed limit 64/55. Fees $40. Count 3: Driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Dane Robert Nelson, 30, 515 Second St., Blue Earth. Count 1: Attempted 1st degree aggravated robbery (attempt to commit) (felony). Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 48 months. Fees $130.

Aug. 10

Mark A Davies, 41, 5216 Newport Ave., Omaha, Nebraska. Count 1: Violate condition or fail to have special permit in possession. Fees $180.

Teague Colin Macken, 46, 217 Fillmore St., Peterson. Count 1: Second degree gross misdemeanor – DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Second degree gross misdemeanor – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement 365 days, stay 335 days for four years; credit for time served three days. Defendant to serve 30 consecutive days in jail. Defendant also to serve 60 days on HEM. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1,005. Count 3: Misdemeanor open bottle. Dismissed. Count 4: Petty misdemeanor speeding 82/70. Dismissed.

Aug. 12

Bryan James Clancy, 49, 1015 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic collision – collision with unattended vehicle – notify victim or police. Stay of adjudication, continued. Fees $75. Probation to the court one year. Count 2: Expiration of driver’s license – over 21. Dismissed.

Calvin James Lloyd Myhre, 24, 11418 820th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $280.

Theodore Price Jr., 51, 600 Southside Trailer Park S. Unit 12, Manly, Iowa. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $390. Count 2: Driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $390.

Audrey Nicole Robins, 27, 1113 Richway Drive E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic collision – collision with unattended vehicle – notify victim or police. Local confinement 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $390.

Francisca Leticia Martinez Arenas, 39, 640 Marshall St. Unit 2, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Vehicle signals – stop lights required on rear of vehicle. Fees $40. Count 3: Rear lamps; required to illuminate plates. Fees $40.

Rayana Araceli Placek, 19, 306 Seventh St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Overwork/mistreat animals – abandon. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $390. Count 2: Overwork/mistreat animals – cruelty.

Ronald Irvin Rofshus, 56, 18115 791 Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two years. Supervised probation two years. Fees $605.

Peggy Bernice Beatric Tolbert, 39, 234 Augusta Court, Jordan. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Samantha Abigail Martinez, 22, 307 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Cabdulhi Abdi Mohmed, 21, 7825 Irish Ave. S., Cottage Grove. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 94/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Aug. 13

Robert Edward Neudecker, 69, 25 Second St., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Threats of violence – felony. Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation two years. Local confinement 96 days; stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 96 days. Fees $130. Count 2: Threats of violence – felony. Dismissed.

Gelacio Cruz Ortiz, 22, 210 Fifth Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Speed 55 zone 80/55. Fees $220. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.