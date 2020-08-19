COVID-19 nonprofit relief fund now available as grant

Freeborn County is now taking applications from nonprofit agencies for financial assistance with the release of the COVID-19 relief grant program, according to a press release. The fund was created to provide grants to local nonprofit agencies that have been adversely affected by COVID-19. The program is fully funded by the Freeborn County Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Freeborn County has allocated $500,000 for nonprofit agency relief. Nonprofit agencies that are eligible to apply are those with 20 or less employees that have been affected by or continue to show financial hardship related to COVID-19 and operate within Freeborn County. The fund will give preference to agencies that provide a direct social service to Freeborn County residents and those who have not received federal or state COVID-19 relief funds. All nonprofit agencies are encouraged to apply.

The application period began Tuesday and will close at noon Sept. 18.

Grant amounts may be awarded up to $15,000 and will be based on application criteria including COVID-19-related expenses and business costs from March 1.

To apply, agencies will need to provide a completed application and attachments.

To access the guidelines and application, visit www.co.freeborn.mn.us or request documents via email at tom.jensen@co.freeborn.mn.us. People can also call Freeborn County administration at 507-377-5116.