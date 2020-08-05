August 5, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:17 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Three area counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while two did not have any new cases, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County reported one new case, increasing its cumulative cases to 356.

Of the county’s total cases, 13 are considered active cases and one person is hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated.

The new case was a person in their 50s.

Mower County reported four new cases, increasing its total to 1,088, and Waseca County had three new cases, increasing its total to 133.

No new cases were reported in Faribault or Steele counties, where cumulative cases are 83 and 334, respectively.

Statewide, there were 629 new cases reported, increasing the positive cumulative cases to 57,779. Of that number, 51,229 are no longer in isolation, and 305 are hospitalized, including 152 in intensive care.

Nine new deaths were reported in Aitkin, Crow Wing, Dakota, Hennepin and Scott counties. Four of the deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increased the state’s total death count to 1,629, of which 1,237 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated 11,720 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,090,303.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 29 1
Anoka 3,456 113
Becker 148 1
Beltrami 207 0
Benton 313 3
Big Stone 22 0
Blue Earth 865 5
Brown 85 2
Carlton 130 0
Carver 805 2
Cass 66 2
Chippewa 101 1
Chisago 184 1
Clay 758 40
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 2 0
Cottonwood 173 0
Crow Wing 221 14
Dakota 4,112 104
Dodge 125 0
Douglas 136 0
Faribault 83 0
Fillmore 61 0
Freeborn 356 1
Goodhue 183 8
Grant 52 1
Hennepin 18,393 825
Houston 40 0
Hubbard 30 0
Isanti 114 0
Itasca 135 12
Jackson 71 0
Kanabec 30 1
Kandiyohi 681 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 74 3
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 18 0
Lake of the Woods 1 0
Le Sueur 203 1
Lincoln 54 0
Lyon 420 3
McLeod 145 0
Mahnomen 25 1
Marshall 29 0
Martin 204 5
Meeker 85 2
Mille Lacs 69 3
Morrison 82 1
Mower 1,088 2
Murray 122 1
Nicollet 322 13
Nobles 1,751 6
Norman 37 0
Olmsted 1,649 23
Otter Tail 182 3
Pennington 73 1
Pine 128 0
Pipestone 144 9
Polk 139 3
Pope 46 0
Ramsey 7,130 261
Red Lake 21 0
Redwood 32 0
Renville 60 5
Rice 1,006 8
Rock 75 0
Roseau 46 0
St. Louis 475 19
Scott 1,439 18
Sherburne 667 7
Sibley 80 2
Stearns 2,847 20
Steele 334 1
Stevens 16 0
Swift 52 1
Todd 421 2
Traverse 10 0
Wabasha 84 0
Wadena 24 0
Waseca 133 0
Washington 1,978 43
Watonwan 300 0
Wilkin 31 3
Winona 252 16
Wright 827 5
Yellow Medicine 50 0
Unknown/missing 109 0
