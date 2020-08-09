August 10, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report no new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:53 am Sunday, August 9, 2020

Freeborn County reported no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the daily update from local and state officials.

The county’s total case count remains at 359, and there are five active cases in the county, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. No one is hospitalized.

The following were the reports from other area counties:

• Faribault County: No new cases; 87 total cases

• Mower County: Two new cases; 1,101 total cases

• Steele County: Three new cases; 348 total cases

• Waseca County: No new cases, 148 total cases

Statewide, 806 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 60,898. Of that number, 53,568 are no longer in isolation.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported nine new deaths in Scott, Steele, Washington, Dakota and Hennepin counties. All of the deaths were 60 or older, and four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department said with the new deaths, the death total is at 1,657 statewide. Of that number, 1,248 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state said 312 people are hospitalized, including 148 in intensive care.

A total of 19,959 new tests were completed on Saturday.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 40 1
Anoka 3,683 114
Becker 157 1
Beltrami 240 0
Benton 320 3
Big Stone 22 0
Blue Earth 918 5
Brown 89 2
Carlton 137 0
Carver 861 3
Cass 72 2
Chippewa 104 1
Chisago 201 1
Clay 784 40
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 5 0
Cottonwood 178 0
Crow Wing 235 14
Dakota 4,414 106
Dodge 127 0
Douglas 144 1
Faribault 87 0
Fillmore 63 0
Freeborn 359 1
Goodhue 196 9
Grant 55 3
Hennepin 19,271 835
Houston 42 0
Hubbard 33 0
Isanti 125 0
Itasca 147 12
Jackson 86 0
Kanabec 36 1
Kandiyohi 696 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 77 3
Lac qui Parle 7 0
Lake 21 0
Lake of the Woods 2 0
Le Sueur 220 1
Lincoln 58 0
Lyon 425 3
McLeod 181 0
Mahnomen 27 1
Marshall 29 0
Martin 207 5
Meeker 85 2
Mille Lacs 71 3
Morrison 92 1
Mower 1,101 2
Murray 122 1
Nicollet 337 13
Nobles 1,764 6
Norman 40 0
Olmsted 1,732 23
Otter Tail 194 3
Pennington 75 1
Pine 129 0
Pipestone 157 9
Polk 153 4
Pope 48 0
Ramsey 7,572 265
Red Lake 24 0
Redwood 36 0
Renville 64 5
Rice 1,032 8
Rock 85 0
Roseau 52 0
St. Louis 553 19
Scott 1,559 19
Sherburne 723 8
Sibley 83 2
Stearns 2,893 20
Steele 348 2
Stevens 18 0
Swift 53 1
Todd 426 2
Traverse 11 0
Wabasha 92 0
Wadena 27 0
Waseca 148 0
Washington 2,128 45
Watonwan 308 0
Wilkin 34 3
Winona 261 16
Wright 884 5
Yellow Medicine 52 0
Unknown/missing 134 0

 

