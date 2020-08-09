Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report no new cases

Freeborn County reported no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the daily update from local and state officials.

The county’s total case count remains at 359, and there are five active cases in the county, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department. No one is hospitalized.

The following were the reports from other area counties:

• Faribault County: No new cases; 87 total cases

• Mower County: Two new cases; 1,101 total cases

• Steele County: Three new cases; 348 total cases

• Waseca County: No new cases, 148 total cases

Statewide, 806 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 60,898. Of that number, 53,568 are no longer in isolation.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported nine new deaths in Scott, Steele, Washington, Dakota and Hennepin counties. All of the deaths were 60 or older, and four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department said with the new deaths, the death total is at 1,657 statewide. Of that number, 1,248 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state said 312 people are hospitalized, including 148 in intensive care.

A total of 19,959 new tests were completed on Saturday.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths