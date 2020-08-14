August 14, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: All area counties report new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 11:16 am Friday, August 14, 2020

Freeborn County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

The county has now had 365 cumulative cases. Seven of the cases are considered active.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department said the new cases included one person in their 20s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.

No one from the county is presently hospitalized.

The following are increases and case totals in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 93 total cases

• Mower County: six new cases, 1,117 total cases

• Steele County: seven new cases, 363 total cases

• Waseca County: three new cases, 157 total cases

Statewide, 738 new COVID-19 cases were reported, increasing the state’s total numbers to 63,723. Of that number, 56,659 no longer need to be in isolation.

The state department of health reported eight new deaths in Blue Earth, Cass, Hennepin, Nobles and Watonwan counties, of which six were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths move the state’s total death count to 1,693. Out of that number, 1,269 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state said 313 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 152 in intensive care.

There were 16,617 new tests completed on Thursday, increasing the total tests completed to 1,219,816.

 

Minnesota confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 42 1
Anoka 3,891 115
Becker 164 1
Beltrami 267 0
Benton 327 3
Big Stone 25 0
Blue Earth 960 6
Brown 92 2
Carlton 149 0
Carver 915 3
Cass 79 3
Chippewa 119 1
Chisago 211 1
Clay 795 40
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 180 0
Crow Wing 265 14
Dakota 4,670 106
Dodge 136 0
Douglas 144 1
Faribault 93 0
Fillmore 73 0
Freeborn 365 1
Goodhue 208 9
Grant 57 4
Hennepin 20,063 845
Houston 49 0
Hubbard 37 0
Isanti 141 0
Itasca 146 12
Jackson 81 0
Kanabec 37 2
Kandiyohi 725 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 83 3
Lac qui Parle 9 0
Lake 24 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 237 1
Lincoln 61 0
Lyon 427 3
McLeod 240 0
Mahnomen 27 1
Marshall 30 0
Martin 212 5
Meeker 88 2
Mille Lacs 73 3
Morrison 97 1
Mower 1,117 2
Murray 125 1
Nicollet 363 13
Nobles 1,781 9
Norman 40 0
Olmsted 1,809 23
Otter Tail 209 4
Pennington 75 1
Pine 132 0
Pipestone 161 9
Polk 161 4
Pope 48 0
Ramsey 7,904 270
Red Lake 24 0
Redwood 37 0
Renville 67 5
Rice 1,048 8
Rock 89 0
Roseau 53 0
St. Louis 636 20
Scott 1,669 22
Sherburne 758 10
Sibley 86 2
Stearns 2,935 20
Steele 363 2
Stevens 22 0
Swift 57 1
Todd 431 2
Traverse 15 0
Wabasha 97 0
Wadena 28 0
Waseca 157 1
Washington 2,255 48
Watonwan 384 2
Wilkin 35 3
Winona 272 16
Wright 939 5
Yellow Medicine 53 0
Unknown/missing 144 0
