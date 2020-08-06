Daily COVID-19 update: All but 1 area counties report new cases

All but one area counties reported new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County reported two new cases, increasing the county’s cumulative count to 358.

One of the new cases is in their 40s and one person is in their 50s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated there are 12 active cases in the county, and one person is hospitalized.

The following increases were reported in other area counties:

• Mower County, six new cases, increasing the total to 1,094

• Steele County, four new cases, for a total of 338 cases

• Waseca County, five new cases, for a total of 138 cases

No new cases were reported in Faribault County and the county remains at 83 cases.

Statewide, 867 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 58,640. Of the total, 51,604 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The department stated seven new deaths were reported in Anoka, Grant, Hennepin and Washington counties. All of the deaths were people ages 60 or older, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths bring the state’s total deaths to 1,636.

The department stated 319 people are hospitalized, including 153 in intensive care.

Across the state, 14,940 tests were completed on Wednesday, increasing the total tests completed to 1,105,094.