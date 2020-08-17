Daily COVID-19 update: All but 1 of area counties see new cases

Freeborn County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the daily update from local and state health officials.

The new cases included two people in their 30s and one person in their 50s, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated. The new cases bring the county’s cumulative case count to 370.

Of the total cases, 10 are considered active, and no one is hospitalized.

The following increases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 96 total cases

• Steele County: three new cases, 369 total cases

• Waseca County: three new cases, 172 total cases

No new cases were reported in Mower County, which has had 1,126 cases.

Statewide, 567 new cases were reported, increasing the cumulative positive cases to 65,716. Of that number, 58,859 are no longer in isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Six new deaths were reported from Beltrami, Hennepin, Scott and Stearns counties. All of the people who died were 60 or older, and one resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to decline from 290 on Sunday to 286 on Monday, with 155 in intensive care.

There were 12,690 tests completed on Sunday, increasing the total tests completed to 1,266,561.

