Daily COVID-19 update: Double-digit deaths reported statewide; new cases reported in area
Minnesota reported double-digit COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday after a week with daily deaths in the single digits.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 new deaths in Nicollet, Nobles, Ramsey, Scott, Washington, Anoka and Hennepin counties. The list included two people in their 30s from Hennepin County.
The department stated nine of the people were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and one was a resident of a group home or residential behavioral health facility.
The new deaths increase the state’s death count to 1,793, of which 1,325 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, there were 542 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 71,236. Of the total cases, 64,374 are no longer in isolation. There are 304 people hospitalized, including 134 in intensive care.
Freeborn County reported one new case, increasing its cumulative total to 390. Of the total cases, 17 are considered active cases.
The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new case was a person in their 20s. No one from the county is currently hospitalized.
Case increases and totals for other area counties are as follows:
- Faribault County: two new cases, 109 total cases
- Mower County: no new cases, 1,162 total cases
- Steele County: one new case, 401 total cases
- Waseca County: three new cases, 226 total cases
The state department stated 11,013 new tests were completed on Tuesday, increasing the total tests completed to 1,406,007.
Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Aitkin
|46
|1
|Anoka
|4,447
|119
|Becker
|181
|2
|Beltrami
|305
|1
|Benton
|362
|3
|Big Stone
|32
|0
|Blue Earth
|1,095
|5
|Brown
|113
|2
|Carlton
|179
|1
|Carver
|1,057
|4
|Cass
|98
|3
|Chippewa
|129
|1
|Chisago
|281
|1
|Clay
|836
|40
|Clearwater
|18
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|Cottonwood
|195
|0
|Crow Wing
|290
|16
|Dakota
|5,427
|110
|Dodge
|147
|0
|Douglas
|148
|1
|Faribault
|109
|0
|Fillmore
|83
|0
|Freeborn
|390
|1
|Goodhue
|244
|9
|Grant
|55
|4
|Hennepin
|22,044
|873
|Houston
|66
|0
|Hubbard
|41
|0
|Isanti
|168
|0
|Itasca
|173
|12
|Jackson
|91
|0
|Kanabec
|63
|4
|Kandiyohi
|780
|1
|Kittson
|3
|0
|Koochiching
|87
|3
|Lac qui Parle
|13
|0
|Lake
|27
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|7
|0
|Le Sueur
|339
|2
|Lincoln
|63
|0
|Lyon
|451
|3
|Mahnomen
|33
|1
|Marshall
|30
|0
|Martin
|222
|6
|McLeod
|344
|1
|Meeker
|97
|2
|Mille Lacs
|89
|3
|Morrison
|110
|1
|Mower
|1,162
|3
|Murray
|139
|1
|Nicollet
|413
|15
|Nobles
|1,833
|13
|Norman
|45
|0
|Olmsted
|1,947
|24
|Otter Tail
|257
|4
|Pennington
|77
|1
|Pine
|142
|0
|Pipestone
|175
|9
|Polk
|186
|4
|Pope
|60
|0
|Ramsey
|8,783
|291
|Red Lake
|28
|0
|Redwood
|47
|0
|Renville
|72
|6
|Rice
|1,151
|8
|Rock
|99
|0
|Roseau
|64
|0
|Scott
|1,892
|29
|Sherburne
|849
|12
|Sibley
|123
|2
|St. Louis
|790
|23
|Stearns
|3,145
|21
|Steele
|401
|2
|Stevens
|27
|0
|Swift
|60
|1
|Todd
|444
|2
|Traverse
|21
|0
|Wabasha
|113
|0
|Wadena
|44
|0
|Waseca
|226
|2
|Washington
|2,715
|53
|Watonwan
|413
|4
|Wilkin
|45
|3
|Winona
|315
|17
|Wright
|1,124
|6
|Yellow Medicine
|68
|1
|Unknown/missing
|127
|0
