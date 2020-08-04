Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise across state; one new case reported in Freeborn County

After two days without any new cases, Freeborn County had one lab-confirmed COVID-19 case reported on Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health daily update.

With the new case, the county’s cumulative case count is now at 355.

The new case is a person in their 70s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated there are currently 13 active cases in the county, and one person is hospitalized.

The following were the increases reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 84 total cases

• Mower County: three new cases, 1,084 total cases

• Steele County: three new cases, 333 total cases

• Waseca County: two new cases, 130 total cases

Statewide, 606 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total positive cases to 57,162. Of that number, 50,426 are no longer in isolation.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported four new deaths from Hennepin and Scott counties. Two of the deaths were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,620. Of that number, 1,233 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated 328 people are hospitalized as of today, including 159 in intensive care. The total hospitalizations are up 26 people from Monday and up six in intensive care.

The state health department stated 8,060 tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,078,695.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths