August 4, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise across state; one new case reported in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:30 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

After two days without any new cases, Freeborn County had one lab-confirmed COVID-19 case reported on Tuesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health daily update.

With the new case, the county’s cumulative case count is now at 355.

The new case is a person in their 70s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The department stated there are currently 13 active cases in the county, and one person is hospitalized.

The following were the increases reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: one new case, 84 total cases

• Mower County: three new cases, 1,084 total cases

• Steele County: three new cases, 333 total cases

• Waseca County: two new cases, 130 total cases

Statewide, 606 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total positive cases to 57,162. Of that number, 50,426 are no longer in isolation.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported four new deaths from Hennepin and Scott counties. Two of the deaths were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state’s total death count to 1,620. Of that number, 1,233 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department stated 328 people are hospitalized as of today, including 159 in intensive care. The total hospitalizations are up 26 people from Monday and up six in intensive care.

The state health department stated 8,060 tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,078,695.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 27 0
Anoka 3,410 113
Becker 147 1
Beltrami 200 0
Benton 310 3
Big Stone 22 0
Blue Earth 859 5
Brown 85 2
Carlton 126 0
Carver 792 2
Cass 62 2
Chippewa 99 1
Chisago 182 1
Clay 752 40
Clearwater 15 0
Cook 2 0
Cottonwood 173 0
Crow Wing 213 13
Dakota 4,049 103
Dodge 123 0
Douglas 132 0
Faribault 84 0
Fillmore 61 0
Freeborn 355 1
Goodhue 177 8
Grant 51 1
Hennepin 18,197 820
Houston 39 0
Hubbard 32 0
Isanti 110 0
Itasca 134 12
Jackson 70 0
Kanabec 28 1
Kandiyohi 677 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 74 3
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 18 0
Lake of the Woods 1 0
Le Sueur 202 1
Lincoln 54 0
Lyon 416 3
McLeod 140 0
Mahnomen 24 1
Marshall 29 0
Martin 204 5
Meeker 83 2
Mille Lacs 68 3
Morrison 82 1
Mower 1,084 2
Murray 122 1
Nicollet 320 13
Nobles 1,749 6
Norman 37 0
Olmsted 1,635 23
Otter Tail 179 3
Pennington 73 1
Pine 128 0
Pipestone 143 9
Polk 135 3
Pope 45 0
Ramsey 7,047 261
Red Lake 20 0
Redwood 32 0
Renville 60 5
Rice 1,002 8
Rock 75 0
Roseau 46 0
St. Louis 453 19
Scott 1,410 17
Sherburne 657 7
Sibley 80 2
Stearns 2,842 20
Steele 333 1
Stevens 16 0
Swift 52 1
Todd 420 2
Traverse 10 0
Wabasha 82 0
Wadena 23 0
Waseca 130 0
Washington 1,938 43
Watonwan 299 0
Wilkin 28 3
Winona 249 16
Wright 820 5
Yellow Medicine 49 0
Unknown/missing 140 0
