Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 2nd day of double-digit deaths; area counties report new cases

Minnesota saw a larger increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the daily update from local and state health authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,158 new cases, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 72,390. Of the total count, 64,876 no longer are in isolation and 305 are hospitalized, including 139 in intensive care.

The increase in new cases corresponds with an increase in new tests completed. The state reported 21,144 tests completed Wednesday, which is the second highest number of tests completed in a single day since testing was recorded in March.

The state also reported 13 new deaths in Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties. Six were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. This is the second day in a row of double-digit deaths.

The new deaths increase the state’s death count to 1,806, of which 1,331 are residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Freeborn County reported four new lab-confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total count to 394. Of that number, 19 are considered active cases.

The new cases include two people in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s.

No one from the county is currently hospitalized.

The following are the new cases and total cases in other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 112 total cases

• Mower County: three new cases, 1,165 total cases

• Steele County: six new cases, 407 total cases

• Waseca County: 14 new cases, 240 total cases

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths