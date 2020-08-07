Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County for 3rd day in last week

Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County dropped below 10 on Friday, according to the daily update from state and local health officials.

Freeborn County had no new cases reported for the third day in the last week. The county has had 358 lab-confirmed cases, and currently has one person hospitalized.

Faribault County had two new cases, increasing its total to 85; Mower County had one new case, increasing its total to 1,095; and Waseca County had one new case, and has now had 138 cases. No new cases were reported in Steele County.

Statewide, there were 556 new cases reported, increasing the cumulative cases to 59,185. Of that number, 51,940 are out of isolation, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Four new deaths were reported from Hennepin, Polk and Ramsey counties, of which one was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility and one was a resident of a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The new deaths bring the statewide death count to 1,640. Of the total deaths, 1,241 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The department reported 300 people were hospitalized, including 155 in intensive care.

There were 15,924 new tests completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,121,299.