Daily COVID-19 update: South-central counties see new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 2:19 pm Saturday, August 1, 2020

Most area counties reported new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County reported one new case, increasing the county’s total case count to 354. Of that total, 20 are considered active and one person is hospitalized, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated.

The department said the new case is a person in their 30s.

The following are reports from other counties:

• Faribault County: Two new cases, 82 total cases

• Mower County: Three new cases, 1,067 total cases

• Steele County: Five new cases, 326 total cases

• Waseca County: No new cases, 127 total cases

Statewide, 731 new cases were reported, increasing the total cumulative cases to 55,188. Of that number, 48,119 are no longer in isolation and 317 are hospitalized, including 149 in intensive care.

The state health department stated six new deaths were reported from Clay, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Sherburne counties. Deaths ranged from 40s to 90s, and three were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The new deaths increase the state death count to 1,606. Of that number, 1,226 were residents of long-term or assisted living facilities.

The department said 15,158 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed statewide to 1,040,317.

 

Minnsota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 28 0
Anoka 3,277 112
Becker 138 1
Beltrami 188 0
Benton 300 3
Big Stone 22 0
Blue Earth 841 4
Brown 82 2
Carlton 121 0
Carver 751 2
Cass 57 2
Chippewa 96 1
Chisago 172 1
Clay 742 40
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 2 0
Cottonwood 170 0
Crow Wing 198 13
Dakota 3,860 102
Dodge 122 0
Douglas 126 0
Faribault 82 0
Fillmore 61 0
Freeborn 354 1
Goodhue 173 8
Grant 48 1
Hennepin 17,547 815
Houston 38 0
Hubbard 27 0
Isanti 102 0
Itasca 125 12
Jackson 69 0
Kanabec 27 1
Kandiyohi 667 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 70 3
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 17 0
Lake of the Woods 1 0
Le Sueur 196 1
Lincoln 53 0
Lyon 414 3
McLeod 132 0
Mahnomen 22 1
Marshall 28 0
Martin 201 5
Meeker 83 2
Mille Lacs 56 3
Morrison 81 1
Mower 1,067 2
Murray 120 1
Nicollet 303 13
Nobles 1,740 6
Norman 34 0
Olmsted 1,608 23
Otter Tail 171 3
Pennington 70 1
Pine 126 0
Pipestone 142 9
Polk 127 3
Pope 39 0
Ramsey 6,763 260
Red Lake 17 0
Redwood 30 0
Renville 57 5
Rice 982 8
Rock 73 0
Roseau 42 0
St. Louis 409 18
Scott 1,339 13
Sherburne 629 7
Sibley 77 2
Stearns 2,807 20
Steele 326 1
Stevens 15 0
Swift 51 1
Todd 413 2
Traverse 10 0
Wabasha 78 0
Wadena 23 0
Waseca 127 0
Washington 1,852 43
Watonwan 298 0
Wilkin 27 3
Winona 243 16
Wright 786 5
Yellow Medicine 49 0
Unknown/missing 128 0
