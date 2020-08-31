August 31, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: Waseca County reports 3rd death

By Staff Reports

Published 11:29 am Monday, August 31, 2020

Waseca County reported its third COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state agency reported the person was in their early 70s and was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The county also reported nine new cases, increasing its total cases to 266.

Freeborn County reported one new case, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 401. Of the total cases, 17 are considered active and no one is currently hospitalized.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported the new case was a person in their 30s.

The following are the increases and cumulative totals for other area counties:

• Faribault County: three new cases, 117 total cases

• Mower County: three new cases, 1,179 total cases

• Steele County: five new cases, 433 total cases

Statewide, 679 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 75,864. Of that total, 67,656 are no longer in isolation and 306 are hospitalized, including 131 in intensive care.

The death in Waseca County was the only death in the state on Sunday.

There have now been 1,817 deaths across the state, of which 1,339 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state department reported 11,346 new tests were completed Sunday, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 1,489,726.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 48 1
Anoka 4,741 121
Becker 198 2
Beltrami 321 1
Benton 402 3
Big Stone 35 0
Blue Earth 1,243 5
Brown 128 2
Carlton 191 1
Carver 1,123 4
Cass 105 3
Chippewa 135 1
Chisago 316 1
Clay 880 40
Clearwater 19 0
Cook 6 0
Cottonwood 203 0
Crow Wing 309 16
Dakota 5,936 110
Dodge 158 0
Douglas 167 1
Faribault 117 0
Fillmore 86 0
Freeborn 401 1
Goodhue 267 9
Grant 55 4
Hennepin 23,134 879
Houston 77 0
Hubbard 45 0
Isanti 175 0
Itasca 198 12
Jackson 96 1
Kanabec 65 5
Kandiyohi 816 1
Kittson 7 0
Koochiching 88 3
Lac qui Parle 15 0
Lake 34 0
Lake of the Woods 7 0
Le Sueur 378 2
Lincoln 69 0
Lyon 525 3
Mahnomen 35 1
Marshall 36 0
Martin 236 6
McLeod 362 1
Meeker 108 2
Mille Lacs 102 3
Morrison 117 1
Mower 1,179 3
Murray 141 1
Nicollet 442 15
Nobles 1,865 13
Norman 46 0
Olmsted 2,036 24
Otter Tail 294 4
Pennington 88 1
Pine 155 0
Pipestone 187 9
Polk 200 4
Pope 64 0
Ramsey 9,203 298
Red Lake 29 0
Redwood 62 0
Renville 84 6
Rice 1,193 8
Rock 104 0
Roseau 73 0
Scott 2,010 31
Sherburne 915 13
Sibley 140 3
St. Louis 885 23
Stearns 3,268 22
Steele 433 2
Stevens 47 0
Swift 65 1
Todd 449 2
Traverse 21 0
Wabasha 123 0
Wadena 49 0
Waseca 266 3
Washington 2,996 54
Watonwan 443 4
Wilkin 51 3
Winona 446 17
Wright 1,251 6
Yellow Medicine 87 1
Unknown/missing 159 0
