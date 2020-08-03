Daniel Leon Heins, 69, of Champlin, MN, died July 28, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1950 in Rochester to Howard and Marian (Fitzpatrick) Heins. During his youth he was active in 4-H and FFA showing dairy cattle. He graduated from John Marshall High School and the University of Minnesota with a degree in Animal Science & Agronomy. While at the U of MN he was on the dairy cattle judging team, and later judged many county fair dairy shows. His career included seven years with the Minnesota Extension Service in Freeborn County. He enjoyed 38 years in insurance sales, the last 27 years with Oakwood Insurance, Anoka.

Thanks to excellent care he received through the Mayo Clinic, Dan survived numerous health challenges related to diabetes. Among them was receiving a kidney transplant almost 12 years ago from a generous friend named Nancy. He considered himself the luckiest man to receive the gift.

Dan was known for his laugh and positive attitude. He loved finding nice “old stuff” at a bargain, old-time and country music, enjoying a few beers and spending time with friends particularly his U of MN DTS brothers on their annual Memorial Day trip.

On November 24, 1979 he married Rosemary Koziolek in New Richland, MN. During their married life they lived in Albert Lea, New Ulm, Andover and last year moved to Champlin. She survives him as well as their son, Jeffrey (Heather Campbell), Menomonie, WI; and his mother, Marian Heins of Rochester; Dan’s siblings, Marie (Dennis) Brom, Castle Rock, CO, Tim Heins, Spring Valley, MN and Carol (Pete) Pyfferoen, Oronoco. He was preceded in death by his dad, Howard.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 am with visitation one hour prior to service at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Rochester. Burial was at the Oronoco Cemetery. Information on streaming of service is available from www.mackenfuneralhome.com. Please wear masks.

Memorials are preferred to Minnesota 4-H Foundation State Fair Building Improvement Project (makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=Support4-H) or donors choice.

