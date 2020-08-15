Editorial: Thanks to all the people who voted in the primary

Whether you voted in-person or through absentee or mail ballot, we thank everyone who took the time to let their voice be heard in the primary election.

According to the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 25.12% of registered voters cast their ballot in the election. Of that number, 1,248 were absentee ballots and 2,168 were mail ballots.

The overall turnout ranks in the top three of primary elections for turnout since 2006. The years that were higher were 2010, with a 31.36% turnout, and 2018 with a 27.49% turnout.

The county had a significantly larger number of absentee and mail ballots during this primary than the last two primaries. In 2016, there were a total of 253 absentee and mail ballots cast, and in 2018, there were 544.

The difference this year, of course, was COVID-19, which led to several of the smaller communities switched to mail ballots.

We thank all of the election judges who worked at the in-person precincts, who took extra precautions to ensure a safe environment for voters. The process went smoothly that day.