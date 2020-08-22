Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To flexibility of school staff.

We cannot say enough good about the flexibility of school administrators and teachers in the last few weeks as they have prepared for the start of a new school year.

Families up until Thursday could choose to change the type of learning model their child would follow for the first quarter, leaving teachers and staff with the task of rearranging some schedules as changes came in.

We thank them for this flexibility in allowing families to do what feels best for their students, and we ask for families in return to be patient with staff on all levels as they try to make the new school year run smoothly.

Remember, this school year will be like no other, and this is new to all of us.

To all of this year’s students.

The first day of school is just around the corner, and this year is already on track to be different than any other.

While some students will be going to school four days a week at the elementary school level or taking part in a combination of in-person and distance learning at the middle and high school levels, others have chosen to take part in distance learning every day.

Whichever method you are a part of, we ask that you remember how important your education is. That means doing your best. Completing your assignments. Having a good attitude. We believe attitude will be key to making this a successful year.

It is critical to keep learning and growing, and we know you can do it.

To the custodial staff at all of the area schools.

Though teachers and administrators often get praised for all of their hard work, one sector of school employees that sometimes gets overlooked is sanitation workers.

The work custodians do at our area schools is always important, but this year it is critical.

We thank those individuals who will be working to clean the schools each day this school year and who will play a vital part in keeping these buildings as safe as possible for all students and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Your efforts do not go unnoticed.