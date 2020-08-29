Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To Albert Lea educators.

We gave our educators a hats off last week, but we have to recognize those at the elementary school again today for their ability to adapt to all of the unexpected changes that came out of this week.

On top of starting a new school year with new students and new COVID-19 safety procedures, the teachers also had to adjust to shortened days this week because of the heat advisories in effect.

We hope next week students and teachers will be able to return to full days, and they can begin to adjust to their new school routines.

To high school sports being able to start in some capacity.

Though not all high school sports in Minnesota will be able to take place this fall as they normally do, we were glad to see the return of boys’ and girls’ cross country, girls’ swimming and diving, girls’ tennis, and boys’ and girls’ soccer.

In Iowa, football and volleyball have also begun.

Sports are a great way for youth to not only stay in shape, but to also learn many life lessons.

For those readers who have been missing local sports coverage, we are excited to again bring you more indepth sports coverage at our area schools.

We look forward to seeing the success of these student athletes.

To recent large donations to the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition.

It was great to hear this week about two former Albert Lea residents who each gave substantial donations toward the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition’s new clinic with MercyOne North Iowa.

It’s heartwarming to have people who grew up in the community and who have had successful businesses choose to give back to an effort in the city.

One of the donors, who wishes to remain anonymous, gave $150,000, and the second donor, Dave Larson, gave $700,000.

We thank them for investing in our community, and we hope Albert Lea can continue to be a place you are proud of in the future.

To home cross country meets being held this fall at Bancroft Bay Park.

We were pleased to see the Albert Lea City Council on Monday vote to allow the Albert Lea High School cross country team to host three meets at Bancroft Bay Park. This will be the first time in 20 years that the team has been able to host a home meet.

Due to COVID-19, the meets will be dual or triangular meets to keep gathering sizes within state and local guidelines.

We think the park will be a great space to utilize for this sport, and we are glad the community can host these meets.