Evelyn M. Nielsen

Evelyn M. (Heskett) Nielsen was born on April 24, 1942, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, the daughter of Ray and Martha (Jensen) Heskett.

Evelyn died on Tuesday, August 4, at Prairie Senior Cottages in New Richland, MN. She was 78.

Evelyn’s favorite pastime was spending time with children and grandchildren and attending their events. She loved all nature had to offer and was an animal lover. She enjoyed watching the follies of a deer, horse races, barrel races and fishing with her family.

She had a very compassionate, spunky spirit.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Cheryl (Gary) Schutjer of Albert Lea, Sandi (Mark) Schmidt of Missouri, Cindy Nielsen Rumple of Robbinsdale, MN, Sue Anderson of Albert Lea, Brian (Amy) Nielsen of Hartland, Bruce (Jennie) Nielsen of Hartland, Alan (Tetyana) Nielsen of Albert Lea; grandchildren: Stephanie Schutjer, Aaron (Sara) Bogue, Jamie Huff, Crystal, Jessica and Jennifer Fortner, Taylor Anderson (Jason Tiedemann), Tanner Anderson (Chloey Silva), Lillie Nielsen, Brennan Nielsen, Noah Nielsen, Jaxson Nielsen, Faith Nielsen, Preslie Nielsen, Hope Nielsen, Veronika, Victoria, Alex and Nicole Nielsen, great grandchildren, sisters Eldora Johnson and Elaine Manges of Albert Lea and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, great grandson in infancy, brothers Cecil Heskett, Marvin Heskett, Frank Heskett and sisters Ellen Johnson and Elsie Egge.

There will be a visitation for Evelyn M. (Heskett) Nielsen on Thursday, August 13 from 5-8 P.M. and again on Friday, August 14, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea. Masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. A private family memorial service will follow.