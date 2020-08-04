Frank Hall Park bathroom damaged by fireworks
Police received a report at 8:12 a.m. Monday of damage in the men’s bathroom at Frank Hall Park from a candle bomb firework. Damage was estimated at $400 and is believed to have occurred Saturday morning.
Gas missing from vehicles
Police received a report at 10:23 a.m. Monday of gas that was reported missing from a vehicle at 612 E. Seventh St.
Gas reported taken out of two tractors at 2:54 p.m. Monday at 78762 275th St., Clarks Grove.
Sign reported stolen
A sign was reported stolen from a yard at 4:28 p.m. Monday at 1626 Crystal Drive.
You Might Like
Investigation launched into leaked Floyd bodycam video
By Jon Collins, Minnesota Public Radio News Authorities in Hennepin County are investigating how officer body camera video of George... read more