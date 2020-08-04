Frank Hall Park bathroom damaged by fireworks

Police received a report at 8:12 a.m. Monday of damage in the men’s bathroom at Frank Hall Park from a candle bomb firework. Damage was estimated at $400 and is believed to have occurred Saturday morning.

Gas missing from vehicles

Police received a report at 10:23 a.m. Monday of gas that was reported missing from a vehicle at 612 E. Seventh St.

Gas reported taken out of two tractors at 2:54 p.m. Monday at 78762 275th St., Clarks Grove.

Sign reported stolen

A sign was reported stolen from a yard at 4:28 p.m. Monday at 1626 Crystal Drive.