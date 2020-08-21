Franklin Anderson Vincent, age 87, of Alexandria, formerly of Wells, MN died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Alexandria, MN. A private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN with Pastor Chris Leistra officiating. The service will be live streamed via Facebook Live on Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home’s page. Visitation is open to the public from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Wells, with Military Honors by the Wells Color Guard. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com

Franklin was born April 21, 1933 the son of Clare Vincent and Helen (Hull) in Maquoketa, IA. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952. On June 13, 1964 he was united in marriage to Nancy Joan Southwick and to this union two sons were born. Franklin served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1959 and stayed in the Army Reserve until 1962. In 1963, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Mankato State College in Elementary Education. Franklin later earned a Fifth Year Degree and a Master of Science Degree from Mankato State University in 1976. Franklin taught in the Wells Elementary Public School from 1963 until he retired in 1998, after 35 years of teaching. He was a member of the Wells United Methodist Church and the Wells VFW. Franklin also served as the treasurer for the Wells Sr. Citizens for 7 years. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards, libraries, history, and visiting his 40 acres near Grand Rapids, MN. Franklin also loved square dancing with his wife Nancy and they attended many square dancing events together.

Franklin is survived by his wife, Nancy of Alexandria, MN; sons: Steven (Julie) Vincent of Alexandria, MN, and James (Tracy) Vincent of Inman, SC; Grandchildren: James Richard (Rebecca) Cianciolo, Amy Cianciolo, David Cianciolo, and Kennedy Vincent; and five great-grandchildren..

Preceded in death by his mother, father, stepfather, and twin brother, Francis.