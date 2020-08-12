Unofficial Freeborn County primary election results
(41 of 41 precincts reporting; mail-in absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday are still accepted through Thursday)
Fifth District Freeborn County Commissioner
Lynn Berven: 218 votes, 28.91%
Ted Herman: 230 votes, 30.5%
Mike Lee: 306 votes, 40.58%
DFL District 27A
Thomas Martinez: 1,334 votes, 69.26%
Joe Pacovksy: 592 votes, 30.74%
Republican District 27A
Peggy Bennett: 1,497 votes, 100%
U.S. Senator-DFL Party
Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr.: 24 votes, 1.2%
Tina Smith: 1,729 votes, 86.41%*
Ahmad R. Hassan: 39 votes, 1.95%
Paula Overby: 112 votes, 5.6%
U.S. Senator-Republican Party
Cynthia Gail: 190 votes, 13.46%
Bob “Again” Carney Jr.: 95 votes, 6.73%
James Reibestein: 86 votes, 6.09%
Jason Lewis: 866 votes, 61.33%*
John L. Berman: 175 votes, 12.39%
U.S. Senator- Legal Marijuana Now Party
Kevin O’Connor: 37 votes, 100%
U.S. Senator- Grassroots-Legalize Marijuana
Oliver Steinberg: 12 votes, 100%
