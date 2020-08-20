George Floyd mural defaced in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

The Star Tribune reported Thursday that someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market. A Minneapolis Police spokesman says the department hasn’t taken any reports about the vandalized mural, however.

Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including murals in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day after four Minneapolis Police officers arrested him for trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market. The officers held him down on his stomach in the street while he was handcuffed. A white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd can be heard on a passerby’s cellphone video saying he can’t breathe. Moments later he goes limp.

His death has sparked protests across the country over racism and police brutality.