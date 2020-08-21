Lanora Ravenhorst

Lanora Irene Ravenhorst went home jubilantly to be with her Lord and Savior on August 19, 2020.

Born on February 28, 1922 in Westport, South Dakota, to Bernard and Lena (Torgerson) Cole, Lanora was the second of six siblings. Her favorite pastime was regaling her family with stories of growing up in the Great Depression and meeting the love of her life, Henry “Hank” Ravenhorst at the age of 14. They were married 5 years later and spent the next 67 years holding hands together. Their deep, abiding faith and love for God set the foundation for a strong and devoted marriage.

Hank and Lanora loved to travel. They met lifelong friends wherever they went, whether it was at their winter home in Florida or camping and fishing trips with their family.

Lanora was preceded in death by her husband Hank, their son Roger, her parents, sisters Arlene Draayer, Stella Day and Mildred Lunde, and brother Meredith Cole.

Lanora is survived by her daughters Jackie (Jake) Jacobusse and Carolyn (Rick) Veldman; daughter-in-law Murielle Boucher-Ravenhorst; grandchildren Chloe, Hugo, Jason, JoAnn, Jennifer, Stephanie and Maggie; 20 great grandchildren; and sister Ina Mae Parr.

A private funeral service was held graveside at the Hollandale Cemetery with Pastor Neal Ooms officiating.