Lee and Herman lead primary results for county District 5

Incumbent Freeborn County Commissioner Mike Lee and challenger Ted Herman led the primary election for the 5th District Tuesday night, according to unofficial results for the county.

The county is still accepting mail-in absentee ballots through Thursday that had been postmarked by Tuesday, and then the results will be officially canvassed on Friday, said Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer Pat Martinson.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, Lee received 306 votes, or 40.58%, thus far, followed by Herman with 230 votes, or 30.5%. Lynn Berven received 218 votes, or 28.91%. The 5th District covers the 3rd and 6th wards in Albert Lea and Pickerel Lake Township.

Lee received the highest vote totals in all three precincts in the district, with Herman receiving the second highest totals in Ward 6 and Pickerel Lake Township and Berven receiving the second highest votes in Ward 3.

Lee, who first started on the board in 2011, said he was pleased with the results of the election thus far.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me,” he said. “It’s an honor and privilege to represent the 5th District.”

If he is selected to move forward to November in the race, Lee said he plans to run a “good, clean campaign” and will try to get out and do his best for the citizens of Freeborn County.

When filing for reelection in May, Lee said he thinks with the difficult times the county and nation are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, experience has never been more important for the commissioners on the board.

Herman, the school resource officer for the Albert Lea Police Department, said he thought the results were close when he heard the vote totals, and he was happy with the number of people who voted.

“Hopefully it continues, and I make it to the Nov. 3 ballot,” Herman said. “I look forward to telling the citizens of the district what my goals are and what I’d like to do for the county to serve the District 5 and Freeborn County citizens.”

He said in June after filing for office that he decided to run for county commissioner to be a part of positive change and would encourage better communication between the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and the county commissioners, among other goals.

Berven, who ran for the seat initially in 2016, could not be reached as of press time for comment.

Fifth District commissioner vote totals

Ward 3

Ted Herman: 110 votes, 30.30%

Lynn Berven: 118 votes, 32.51%

Mike Lee: 135 votes, 37.19%

Ward 6

Ted Herman: 84 votes, 31.46%

Lynn Berven: 68 votes, 25.47%

Mike Lee: 115 votes, 43.07%

Pickerel Lake Township

Ted Herman: 36 votes, 29.03%

Lynn Berven: 32 votes, 25.81%

Mike Lee: 56 votes, 45.16%