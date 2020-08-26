Marilyn Ovedia Anderson (Nelson), 81, of Albert Lea, passed away at peacefully at home. A private Memorial Service was held on Thursday, August 27 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Blair presiding. Burial took place following the service at Graceland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Marilyn was born on September 26, 1938 to Ralph and Selma Nelson at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea. Marilyn graduated from Albert Lea high school in 1956. She married her lifelong sweetheart, Wyeth “Buddy” Anderson on December 14, 1957 in Rushford, MN a relationship that grew from grade school. During and following high school, she worked Phil’s Café in Albert Lea. After high school, she worked for a time at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. She then went to own and operate Jake’s pizza with her family for 20 years. Together, Marilyn and Buddy enjoyed traveling across the United States and abroad, golf outings, trap shooting competitions, fishing trips in northern Minnesota, and most of all family time. They enjoyed spending their free time with their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Marilyn will be deeply missed. Blessed be her memory.

Survivors include her children, Jodell Anhorn, Lisa (Brian) Rippentrop, Wendy Woods (fiancé Chester Jones), Lynnel (Eric) Lorenzen, Wyeth “Bill” (Shari) Anderson; grandchildren, Paul (Cheryl) Citurs, Dilen, Megan, Fallon (Jared) Rippentrop, Thomas (Elizabeth) Evenson, Chelsea (Chase) Smith, Tanner (Alex) Evenson, Emma Lorenzen, Wyeth C. (Keisha), Sarah, Jenna (Parker) Anderson; great grandchildren, Tyler Citurs, Damaris Peterson, Selah Rippentrop, Parker and Kaine Smith, Sawyer Headley; sisters, Kathleen Wolff, Roselyn (Don) Bruesewitz, Norma (Ken) Cluppert; brother-in-law, Harry (Donna) Anderson; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Wyeth “Buddy”; son-in-law, Duane Citurs; sister, Evelyn (Jewel) Larson, brother-in-law, Willis Wolff; and nephew, Marvin Wolff.