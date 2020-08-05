Motor Inn, Chevrolet of Albert Lea merge

Motor Inn Co. and Chevrolet of Albert Lea announced Wednesday they have merged.

The Buick and GMC brands have moved to the Chevrolet dealership on Bridge Avenue, which is now Wuerflein Chevrolet Buick GMC, and the Honda brand remains at its existing location on Main Street, which is now Wuerflein Honda, according to a press release.

Ryan Wuerflein, an Albert Lea native who spent nearly 20 years at Motor Inn Co., will operate both locations. The dealerships will be co-owned by Wuerflein and the Markquart Group, which had owned the Chevrolet dealership since 2018.

“My goal is to provide an easy and efficient experience to every customer that comes through the door,” Wuerflein said.

The release stated the two dealerships will combine their resources to make the sales and service processes quicker and easier. In addition, this will allow customers to enjoy more benefits, including a larger selection of new and certified pre-owned vehicles, specialized factory-trained technicians and more parts inventory than is currently available.

The dealerships are excited to become even more involved in Albert Lea and support the many projects and organizations that help make Albert Lea a great place to live, according to the release.

Motor Inn Co. opened its doors 112 years ago in Albert Lea, and the Markquarts opened their first dealership in Jackson in 1946.

To learn more about the changes, visit their website www.Wuerflein.com/FAQ.