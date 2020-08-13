Rihm Kenworth building new dealership in Albert Lea, to open later this fall

Rihm Kenworth, a long-time truck dealership in Minnesota, is building a new facility in Albert Lea to meet the growing demand for trucks, parts and services.

The new dealership will be located off of Interstate 35 at 77847 209th St. in Albert Lea, east of Trail’s Travel Center.

“This new location for Rihm Kenworth is ideal,” said Kari Rihm, Rihm CEO and president in a press release. “Our services will be easily accessible to customers; it provides a much larger space for us to do business, with ample parking and room for future growth.”

The new dealership is slated to open later this fall. Until then, Rihm will continue operating its Albert Lea business out of its current facility off Interstate 90 in Albert Lea on 230th Street.

Rihm Kenworth is part of Rihm Family Companies. Albert Lea’s new dealership will offer the entire array of Rihm Family Companies’ services, including truck sales, truck parts sales, truck repairs and truck equipment leasing and rental (offered through Rihm Leasing).

The Albert Lea dealership marks the fifth new facility Rihm Kenworth opened since 2017. In early 2018, two new facilities in the Twin Cities opened for business, including Rihm Kenworth’s new headquarters in South St. Paul. Just prior to that, Rihm had announced its new dealership in Winona. Its new Mankato dealership extended Rihm’s network even further late in 2019.

The new Albert Lea facility will feature 27,000 square feet including 12 services bays, a wash bay and more than 6,000 square feet of warehouse. Retail parts displays will anchor the walk-in parts department and will be adjacent to a spacious and comfortable driver lounge with many amenities. Both new, used and lease/rental offices will be on-site for truck customer’s convenience.