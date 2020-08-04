August 4, 2020

The Minnesota State High School League voted Tuesday morning to move the 2020 fall football and volleyball seasons to spring 2021. Cross country, boys' and girls' soccer, girls' tennis and girls' swimming and diving will stay in the fall with shortened seasons. - Colleen Harrison/Albert Lea Tribune

High school football and volleyball moved to winter/spring season

By Tyler Julson

Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The Minnesota State High School League began its board meeting Tuesday morning with the intention of setting policies in place for a return to participation of fall sports. Here is an updated list of the current talks:

– Board votes to move football to the spring season. There will be no scrimmages, it will be a six-game regular season with local and conference games only. Fans will be limited to 25% capacity. Postseason is yet to be determined

– Motion to  start football on Aug. 17 is voted down. Discussions continue on moving season to spring.

– Board passes a vote to move volleyball to the spring/winter season, 11-7. Volleyball season will take place from mid-March to mid-May, between the winter and spring sports seasons.

– Board members have discussed moving volleyball to the spring. A vote was carried to a 9-9 tie, striking it down. A motion to start volleyball on Aug. 17, as scheduled, was defeated. Talks about not having a volleyball season at all. Possible allowing player to play club volleyball.

– Boys’ and girls’ soccer will be allowed to start Aug. 17. There will be a 20% reduction in the number of weeks in the season, a 30% reduction in the number of competitions and no scrimmages. Teams will be allowed to play in one to two games per week. Postseason structure is yet to be determined.

– Board voted to allow girls’ tennis, girls swimming and diving and cross country. There will be a limit of three teams in cross country events and a limit two teams in tennis and swimming and diving. There will be a limit of one to two events per week per team.

