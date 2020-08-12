Sarah Stultz: Albert Lea is resilient — just hang in there

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

It seems that almost on a daily basis, I am impressed to see someone in our community who has successfully adapted to the changes that have been thrown at them because of COVID-19.

There have been businesses that have shifted their whole business models to fill a need in the community, which at the same time has helped their businesses stay afloat during a financially challenging time.

There have been teachers and school administrators who have been forced to shift their entire teaching models to allow for multiple learning methods and who continue to do so in the coming weeks as school starts again.

There have been city and county leaders who have been thrown into a time of much uncertainty as they are tasked with providing essential services to the community, while at the same time keeping multi-million budgets in line amid declining revenues and unexpected costs in some areas.

There have been public health and emergency management staff whose jobs have shifted to organize the gathering of thousands of items of personal protective equipment and sanitation items to help protect our care facilities and businesses.

There have been health care and nursing home workers who were required to make many changes in their daily tasks and who have shown a dedication to their jobs and their patients as they work to protect some of the most vulnerable in the community.

There have been other community leaders who have thought outside of the box to bring alternative recreation opportunities to residents in place of other events that had to be canceled out of safety concerns.

And there have been hardworking employees who work multiple hours a day at our grocery stores and other businesses, dealing with customers who may not understand guidelines or who choose not to follow them, but who do their best to follow the procedures in place at their establishments.

The list goes on and on of people I’ve noticed in recent months, who have worked — often without much recognition — to keep our community going during this pandemic.

To those of you who haven’t heard it in a while, thank you.

Thank you for your dedication and your support for the community.

You are the ones that remind me every day that our community will get through this pandemic.

We’ve gotten through difficult times in the past, and I know we can get through this season too.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.