August 26, 2020

Seen: Albert Lea Farmers Market

By Staff Reports

Published 11:34 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Many vendors and customers filled the North Broadway parking lot on the morning of Aug. 1 for the farmers market. Vendors from all over the area gathered to sell their homegrown goods. The Albert Lea Farmers Market is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

