Severe storms possible tonight

The National Weather Service is forecasting possible severe storms and heavy rainfall tonight.

The weather agency states Albert Lea and south-central Minnesota are considered under slight risk of severe weather, including damaging winds and large hail.

The greatest risk for severe weather is over southwestern Minnesota.

Heavy rainfall will occur with all storms, which could lead to localized flash flooding.

There is a small risk of a tornado.

The Weather Service stated the storms are expected to come into Minnesota after sunset. It advised people to have a way to receive severe weather warnings, especially overnight while they may be sleeping.