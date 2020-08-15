This Week in History: Mayor, city attorney welcome the governor

Local

Aug. 16, 1990: Lori Kay Larson was crowned Miss Albert Lea by former Miss Albert Lea and current Miss Minnesota Brenda Armstrong.

Aug. 13, 1970: Albert Lea Mayor Francis Crawford and City Attorney Ralph Peterson greeted Gov. Harold LeVander at the airport. Local business and civic leaders entertained the governor with a tour of the city and two stops in Jobs Industrial Park.

Aug. 12, 1970: Lysne Construction Co. poured concrete for an aeration tank, a replacement for the “trickling beds” in the city waste treatment plant. The expanded waste treatment facility was constructed on a former softball field overlooking Albert Lea Lake.

National

Aug. 9, 2014: Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Missouri; Brown’s death led to sometimes-violent protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, spawning a national “Black Lives Matter” movement.

1995: Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were charged with 11 counts in the Oklahoma City bombing (McVeigh was convicted of murder and executed; Nichols was convicted of conspiracy and involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison).

1988: President Ronald Reagan signed a measure providing $20,000 payments to still-living Japanese-Americans who were interned by their government during World War II.

1969: Actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.

Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, one day after actor Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.

1962: Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut in issue 15 of “Amazing Fantasy” (cover price: 12 cents).

1945: Three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device (“Fat Man”) over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.