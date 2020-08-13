August 13, 2020

Vehicle stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:04 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

A vehicle was reported stolen at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday at 1302 Madison Ave.

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday of a transmission for a 2006 Honda Ridgeline that was reported stolen out of the back of a pickup overnight at 906 Luther Place. Estimated loss was $1,200.

Two bikes were reported stolen out of a garage at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday at 516 Alice Ave. The bikes had a total estimated value at $850.

