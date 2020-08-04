Virginia Mae Kuchera, age 101 years old, a long time resident of Glenville, MN, passed away after a lengthy fight with cancer on Saturday, August 1 in Lake Mills, IA. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and when it is safe to do so. A private family burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Glenville, MN. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Virginia was born on a farm by Taopi, MN to John Kough and Lorena Fisher Kough on October 12, 1918. Virginia attended school at the Consolidated School District #46 in Freeborn County. After finishing school, Virginia entered the workforce. She had many jobs over the course of her life. She worked as a cashier at a grocery store, an operator for the telephone company in Glenville, proudly worked as a teller for the bank in Glenville, and for Land O’Lakes Company in Albert Lea. In her 50s, Virginia worked as a nursing assistant at St. John’s Lutheran Home before retiring.

On April 17, 1937, Virginia and Joseph Lincoln Kuchera were united in marriage in Mason City, IA at the Justice of the Peace. Together, they raised three children Patricia, David Jo, and Pamela. She was a loving and caring mother and enjoyed spending time with her family and relatives.

Virginia led an active life. She was a member of the Greenwood Cemetery Association, United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Mission Circle, card clubs, and later in life, the Glenville Senior Citizen Center. In her spare time, she loved sitting down with a good novel, gardening, cooking, baking, and crossword puzzles. She was a huge fan of the Minnesota Twins. But most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by Patricia (Everett), David Jo (Janell), Pamela (late Robert); 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joe; brother Thomas; sister Marcella; brother-in-laws; sister-in-laws and nieces and nephews.