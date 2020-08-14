Woman cited for disorderly conduct and other reports

Police cited Sherry Irene Sundberg, 51, for disorderly conduct after two incidents at 5:59 p.m. and 7:37 p.m. Thursday at 409 Court St.

Mailbox damaged

Police received a report of a mailbox that was damaged at 6:31 a.m. Thursday at 1810 Greenwood Drive.

Man cited for shoplifting

Police cited Douglas Michael Blouin, 60, for shoplifting at 11:20 a.m. Thursday at 416 Bridge Ave.