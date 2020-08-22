Worth County 4-H closes out summer exhibitions

Worth County 4-H closed out its summer junior livestock exhibitions with the 4-H junior horse show Aug. 16 at the Worth County Fairgrounds. Those participating and pictured with their horses, from left, are Tianna Charlson, Kelsie Kinne, Kendra Kinne, Jackson Foss, Lindsey Moore, Josie Haugebak, Taylor Foss, Ruby Haugebak, Azaria McDonough and Mackensy Tomlinson. Also pictured with 4-H sign are Worth County 4-H Hoofprints Horse Club leader Pat Rothove, left, and Worth County Extension education specialist Dennis Johnson. - Provided