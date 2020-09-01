1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Police arrested Say Lah, 45, for second-degree driving while intoxicated at 8:08 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of S.E. Broadway and Margaretha Avenue
1 arrested for DWI test refusal
Police arrested Charlie Morris, 51, for second-degree driving while intoxicated test refusal after receiving a report of a suspected drunken driver at 2:01 a.m. Saturday at 906 W. Front St.
1 cited for marijuana
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited Dora Twandella Polk, 33, for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, unregistered vehicle on a public roadway and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 3:48 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Fountain Street and Newton Avenue.
Window smashed out of car
A window was reported smashed out of a car at 12:45 p.m. Friday at 232 N. Broadway in Alden.
Barn reported on fire
A barn was reported on fire at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at 13187 795th Ave., Glenville.
Storage unit broken into
A storage unit was reported broken into at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at 805 W. Ninth St. Multiple items were reported stolen.
Counterfeit bill reported
Police received a report at 4:45 p.m. Friday of a suspected counterfeit bill at 700 U.S. Highway 69.
1 cited for theft
Police cited Stephanie Nicole Okland, 30, for theft at 9:56 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Thefts reported
Trailers and other property were reported stolen at 5:06 p.m. Saturday at 521 St. Peter Ave.
1 cited for obstructing, disorderly conduct
Police arrested Nicole Paula Cuevas, 22, for obstructing with force, disorderly conduct and trespassing at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St.
Truck fire reported
A truck was reported on fire at 4:22 a.m. Sunday at 940 Jefferson Ave.
Vehicles broken into
A car was reported broken into at 11:50 a.m. Sunday at 522 W. College St. Items were missing.
A handgun was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 6:25 p.m. Sunday at 513 Triangle Drive. The theft was believed to have happened overnight.
Northwood-Kensett team’s ‘Back the Blue’ posters will be sold after all
By Shane Lanz, Mason City Globe Gazette One day after Northwood photographer Jodie Bachtle decided to not sell a... read more