10 1/2 pounds of meth found after search of house

Law enforcement authorities discovered a large amount of methamphetamine Friday afternoon in a search of an Albert Lea house.

According to a press release, agents from the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, South Central SWAT Team, United States Postal Service Investigation Unit, Albert Lea Police Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics search warrant at about 12:30 p.m. Friday at 608 Water St.

Agents found 10 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine and $4,000 in cash.

Andrew Drenth, commander of the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, said the case was being investigated by the South Central Drug Investigation Unit with the U.S. Postal Service assisting in confirming where packages were being sent from and delivered to.

Drenth said further investigation is still needed before charges will be brought forth, and no one is currently in custody. With the case still in its early stages of investigation, it has not yet been determined in what jurisdiction the case will be prosecuted.

Look to the Tribune for more information as its becomes available.