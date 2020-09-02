2 arrested after search yields 3/4 pound of meth

Law enforcement officers arrested two people last week after a narcotics search warrant at a local motel recovered three-fourths of a pound of methamphetamine.

Marco Antonio Alquicira, 48, of Albert Lea, and Elizabeth Ann Marcoot, 53, of Austin, are facing charges of first-degree meth possession and are being held in the Freeborn County jail on $100,000 conditional bail, according to a press release.

The release stated agents with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, South Central SWAT Team, Albert Lea Police Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics search warrant at about 5 p.m. Thursday at Country Side Inn Motel, 2102 E. Main St.

In addition to the meth, agents found $3,000 cash inside a motel room.