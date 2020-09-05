5 things to do this week

1. Fall harvest classic

Three Oak Vineyard and Winery will host a fall harvest classic to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of fall this weekend. The event will run from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the winery, 73505 225th St. in Albert Lea. Live music will be at the event, with Jeff Reinartz performing from 2 to 4 p.m. and Ron & Steve Unplugged playing from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Food from the Peppered Cow food truck will be for sale. The event will also host a classic car show. There is no cover charge for the event. Making reservations by calling 507-383-1273 is encouraged, according to the winery’s Facebook page.

2. Rock the Wander

The Wander the Water half marathon and Rock-n-Roll the Lakes bicycle ride have teamed up with Albert Lea Parks and Recreation to offer “a virtual run/walk/bike event” twice this year, with the second event kicking off this weekend. All ages are welcome to sign up for a 5k, half marathon or full marathon, which starts Saturday and is open through Oct. 3. Signup can be completed at runsignup.com/Race/MN/AlbertLea/WandertheWaterMN2018 for the virtual event. The fee is $15 to participate, and covers a medal, swag bag and coupons to local businesses.

3. Fair food in the park

New Richland City Park will host one of or possibly the last fair food events of the season. Fair food, food trucks and craft vendors will be on hand from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the park. Five different food vendors — including Evan’s Eatery and Schem’s Kettle Corn — are scheduled, as well as multiple craft vendors.

4. Make-and-take painting class

Northbridge Mall will host a make-and-take painting class at 3 p.m. Sunday inside the mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea. For $35, attendees will stain and paint a 12-inch-by-12-inch wooden sign. A stencil will be used for painting, and there are eight different stencils to choose from. The class is for those 12 years old and older, and will be across from Kay Nails and next to Gypsy K Consignment inside the mall. Registration and prepayment is required by contacting Craftology at 507-383-9265 or Electric Beach at 507-377-0462, and must be completed by Saturday.

5. Wilderness survival skills

Seekers Wild will host a one-day primitive survival skills basic course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Albert Lea. The day will cover shelter, fire by friction, water procurement, bushcraft basics — such as knots and carving, the mental and emotional aspects of survival, primitive trapping and more. The class will meet at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Brookside Boathouse and will then travel to one or more local wild locations for programming. Registration for the class must be done ahead of time at www.seekerswild.com.